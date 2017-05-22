ADB $20 mln loan to increase credit access in Pakistan

KARACHI, May 22 (APP): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has

approved a USD 20 million loan to help Pakistan’s Khushhali

Microfinance Bank (KMBL) to expand access to credit for

agriculture-related borrowers and small businesses.

This was pointed out in a statement issued here on Monday on

behalf of the KMBL.

‘Agriculture and small business are critical sectors in

Pakistan’s economy that play a significant role in job creation and

poverty reduction’, said Ms. Christine Engstrom, Director of ADB’s

Private Sector Financial Institutions Division.

‘ADB’s assistance will help support KMBL’s goal to improve

financial inclusion to these sectors through their extensive expertise

and outreach to underserved populations’, it was further pointed out.

The ADB assistance will help KMBL- Pakistan’s largest

microfinance bank, increase the provision of financial services to

micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) from 5,700 today to

over 30,000 by 2020.

Women are expected to comprise up to 25% of loan recipients. A

separate technical assistance program will support the establishment

of a MSME training academy as well as investments in Khushhali

Microfinance Bank’s ‘technology up gradation’ program, the statement

added.

‘ADB’s support will deepen the market penetration of KMBL into

the rural economy and enhance access to small businesses vital to

economic growth and prosperity, says Ghalib Nishtar, President of

KMBL. ‘In the past 16 years, KMBL has led the way towards financial

inclusion by offering loans and savings products tailored to the low

income segment of the market, and empowering women entrepreneurs

belonging to the marginalized communities by creating awareness and

providing opportunities of financial access through its value

propositions’.

Access to finance in Pakistan is limited, with only 24% of the

adult population having a bank account with a formal financial

institution, while MSMEs face difficulty securing financing from the

banking sector.

KMBL has a nationwide presence in Pakistan with a network of 144

branches and the largest client base among microfinance banks in the

country. At the end of 2016, KBL had over 550,000 active borrowers and

managed a gross loan portfolio of over PKR 23 billion ($220 million).

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia

and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally

sustainable growth, and regional integration.

Established in 1966, ADB is celebrating 50 years of development

partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 members- 48 from the region, the statement added.