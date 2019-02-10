Activities of AMAN-19 continue: Naval Chief visits foreign navies ships

KARACHI, Feb 10 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited ships of foreign navies participating in Multinational Exercise AMAN-19 here on Sunday.

Upon his arrival onboard foreign visiting ships, the Naval Chief was

warmly welcomed by senior officers/commanding officers of respective ships and was presented the guard of honour by smartly dressed out contingents.

The Naval Chief visited participating ships of Australia, China,

Italy, Malaysia, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkey and U.K. where he held

interactions with senior officers/commanding officers.