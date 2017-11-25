Action being taken against protesters on court orders: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said local administration was taking action against the protesters holding sit-in at Faizabad interchange on the court orders.

The protesters using sensitive matter of Khatam-e-Nabuwat for political gains, possessed lethal material, he said while talking to PTV.

The protesters, he said, wanted to create unrest and chaos but the local administration were trying to clear the

‘occupied area’.

“We are ready to hold dialogue with the people of Faizabad sit-in,” he said.

Pakistan was fighting war against terrorism and sacrificing a lot, he said.

He appealed to the nation to keep distance from the elements spreading unrest in the country.