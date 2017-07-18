Action being taken against all terrorists groups including Haqqani network: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD July 18 (APP): Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs
Sartaj Aziz Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan was taking
action against all the terrorist groups without any discrimination,
including Haqqani network.
“Our policy towards all militants and their networks, including the
Haqqani network is quite clear. We will fight them wherever they are
and will never tolerate their presence on our soil,” he said while
giving policy statement on a motion moved by Taj Haider and others about
the implications of the statement of Chairman US armed services
committee in Kabul soon after his visit to Pakistan.
He said, all this was being done in our national interest and this
policy was not dependent on attitudinal change of any country.
The advisor said, “We remain convinced that Pak-US cooperation is a
pre-requisite to achieve lasting peace in the region and we have
conveyed that the end-state for both US and Pakistan is a stable and
peaceful Afghanistan that has no ungoverned spaces from where
terrorists plan and carry out attacks on a third country. McCain is
also of the view that Pak-US relations was more important than ever
before.”
On the issue of Haqqani network, the visiting US delegation was told
that since 2013, the present government through operation ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ had destroyed terrorist networks across the country including the tribal
areas, he said.
Sartaj Aziz said the delegation was taken to Wana, South Waziristan,
to see for themselves the outcome of these operations.
The US delegation was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts to secure the
borders through fencing and enhanced surveillance, he added.
“However, we also informed them of the fact that more than three
million Afghan refugees lived and worked in Pakistan and to identify
every operational level elements hostile to Pak-Afghan interests was
not always possible. We therefore emphasized the safe return of
refugees at the earliest,” he said.