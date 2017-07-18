Action being taken against all terrorists groups including Haqqani network: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD July 18 (APP): Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs

Sartaj Aziz Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan was taking

action against all the terrorist groups without any discrimination,

including Haqqani network.

“Our policy towards all militants and their networks, including the

Haqqani network is quite clear. We will fight them wherever they are

and will never tolerate their presence on our soil,” he said while

giving policy statement on a motion moved by Taj Haider and others about

the implications of the statement of Chairman US armed services

committee in Kabul soon after his visit to Pakistan.

He said, all this was being done in our national interest and this

policy was not dependent on attitudinal change of any country.

The advisor said, “We remain convinced that Pak-US cooperation is a

pre-requisite to achieve lasting peace in the region and we have

conveyed that the end-state for both US and Pakistan is a stable and

peaceful Afghanistan that has no ungoverned spaces from where

terrorists plan and carry out attacks on a third country. McCain is

also of the view that Pak-US relations was more important than ever

before.”

On the issue of Haqqani network, the visiting US delegation was told

that since 2013, the present government through operation ‘Zarb-e-Azb’ had destroyed terrorist networks across the country including the tribal

areas, he said.

Sartaj Aziz said the delegation was taken to Wana, South Waziristan,

to see for themselves the outcome of these operations.

The US delegation was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts to secure the

borders through fencing and enhanced surveillance, he added.

“However, we also informed them of the fact that more than three

million Afghan refugees lived and worked in Pakistan and to identify

every operational level elements hostile to Pak-Afghan interests was

not always possible. We therefore emphasized the safe return of

refugees at the earliest,” he said.