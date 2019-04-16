ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Kalakaar Productions House would organize acting workshop on April 20 here in federal capital, aiming to train new talent.

The participants would be educated about acting career, scope, auditions and how to pass.

Well experienced artists of the Drama/Film industry would train the new talent. They will critique, mentor and coach new talent and offer tips on how to improve their preparation for roles, auditions and enhance their performing abilities.

The main feature of the workshop includes self grooming class for Media, Confidence Building, Acting Tips with Exercises and Audition Tips for success.