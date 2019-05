ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed compilation of accurate database of disabled persons to help formulate effective policies for their betterment.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Association of the Blind (PAB) 1from Karachi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said the State was fully alive to its responsibility to provide all possible facilities to the visually-impaired persons.