Accountabilty Court seeks deadline extension to conclude trial in references against Sharif family

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):The Accountability Court of Islamabad Monday sought fourth time extension in the deadline from the Supreme Court to complete the trial of Sharif family in remaining two references, including Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir wrote a letter to the apex court in this regard. He also formally informed the SC regarding completion of trial in the Avenfield property reference in the letter.

The deadline for the conclusion of all references is to end on July 10.