Accountability process to get pace in 2019: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the year 2019 is important and more decisions against the corrupt mafia will come during this year.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here on Monday, he said that accountability process would be accelerated during the next year. He said that another court decision had come and Nawaz Sharif was harvesting what he had sown. He said that the case of Nawaz Sharif was fought improperly and irresponsibly by the counsel for the accused.