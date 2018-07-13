Accountability Court issues imprisonment warrants against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):The Accountability Court Islamabad Friday night issued imprisonment warrants for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz after the convict persons were arrested by the National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) from Lahore airport and later shifted to Islamabad.

Chief Commissioner of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), through a notification, declared Sihala Police Training College Rest House as sub-jail to keep Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in connection with their sentence execution.

The warrants issued by the accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir addressing the Superintendent of Adyala Jail stated: “This is authorized and require you to receive the convict into your custody in the said jail, together with this warrant and there carry the aforesaid sentence into execution according to law.”

Earlier, the NAB authorities had shifted the convict persons to Islamabad after arresting them from Lahore airport on their return from London this evening.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir, who announced judgment in the Avenfield property reference, urgently reached judicial complex Islamabad on the request of NAB and issued imprisonment warrants for the accused.

During the course of proceeding, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi contended that the two convict persons including Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz could not be presented before the court due to security issues.

On which, the court appointed a magistrate to record the attendance of both the accused at jail and to issue judicial warrants against them.

It may be mentioned here that the accountability court of Islamabad on July 6, had announced ten year imprisonment for Nawaz Sharif with eight million pounds fine and seven year imprisonment with two million pound fine for Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield property reference.

Nawaz Sharif’s son-in law retired Capt Muhammad Safdar had already been arrested and sent to Adyala Jail to face one year imprisonment awarded by the same court.