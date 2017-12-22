Academy to be opened at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):An academy for both male and female players will be opened in January at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi in collaboration with the Punjab Sports Board.

Talking to APP, former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said he had met with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) officials in order to finalize talks about the academy.

“Punjab government, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi and SBP have been a great help in establishing the hockey stadium and hopefully we want to open the academy under their umbrella,” he said.

He also thanked Punjab government, SBP and Hanif Abbasi for their utmost efforts to encourage and promote the game of hockey in Rawalpindi.

The astro-turf has been laid at the Hockey Stadium and hopefully a tournament between ex Olympians will be hosted soon.

It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is worth Rs 149 million and has a sitting capacity of 50,000.