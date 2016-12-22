Above 150 killed in IOK; no news about 10,000 arrested: FO

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): The Foreign Office Thursday said that since the murder of Kashmiri youth leader Muzaffar Wani on July 8 this year,

more than 150 Kashmiris have been killed and above 10,000 have been

arrested by the Indian security forces besides another 6,000

suffering pellet guns injuries.

“More than 10,000 Kashmiri youth have been arrested during

last over 5 months and there is no news about them whether they have been tortured and sent to the similar `Mass Graves’ that were

discovered in 2009,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said

addressing a weekly press briefing here.

He once again urged UN, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other such organizations to call India to account for grave human rights violations and defiance of the United Nations Security Council resolutions as well as the international human rights laws.

He said more than 17,000 Kashmiris were injured, many of whom

without any medical attention. Indian occupation forces and Hindu

terrorist organizations such as the RSS should be tried for their crimes

against humanity, he demanded.

He said at an International European Kashmir Conference in

Denmark last month, representatives of 500 various political and

social organizations and the NGOs demanded the release of those arrested under lawless laws immediately and those blinded Kashmiris using pellet guns be brought to book.

Zakaria said reportedly, Peoples Democratic Party and the BJP regime has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu region as part of its nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of the territory.

This act of bringing material change in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir was a blatant violation of the UNSC resolutions on

Kashmir, he added.

He said besides the violence, Pakistan had time and again also urged the international community to take notice of the material changes India had been carrying out in the disputed territory.

Besides violating the UNSC resolutions and human rights laws, India had been disallowing any independent inquiry into the situation.

To a question, the spokesperson said Secretary Foreign Affairs Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry would lead Pakistani delegation for the talks with China and Russia scheduled to be held in Russia on December 27.

He said during talks, the issues of common concerns including Afghanistan would be discussed.

He reiterated that peace in Afghanistan was of utmost importance to Pakistan and the latter had been extending all out cooperation in this regard.

Answering another question about a Pentagon report, the spokesperson said Pakistan did not allow its territory to be misused

against any other state.

Pakistan’s role and successes for elimination of terrorism and sacrifices in this struggle had been widely acknowledged by the international community including the United States, he remarked.

Responding to a question about the Indian Prime minister’s statement on Indian involvement for disintegration of Pakistan, the prime minister said the interference by Indian state actors in Pakistan was a proven fact that had been substantiated by the statements of Prime Minister Modi and Ajit Doval and arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav.

He told media that around 728 Pakistanis were in Saudi jails on various charges; however the Pakistani embassy facilitated them for consular services as well as for negotiation with the employers to resolve the dispute.

About the ongoing settlements in West Bank by Israel, the spokesperson said since 1967, Pakistan had been strongly opposing

the activities as those were the sheer violations of international

laws.

Zakaria told media that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

had concluded his three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina wherein

two leaderships discussed the ways to strengthen bilateral ties in

multiple spheres.

About the status of Pakistani citizen arrested in the aftermath of an attack at Christmas market in Berlin, the spokesperson said there were clear reports that he had been released by the German authorities.

He said social and electronic media were an effective means of communication among the global community. However, some

elements tended to misuse it with, apparently, an ill intent.

“This tendency of media trial is not a healthy sign in this era of high technology. Unfortunately, in such instances even in Pakistan, some media and social media users have not shown a sense of maturity and nationalism. A case in point is the sad incident in Berlin,” the spokesperson remarked.