UNITED NATIONS, Jun 07 (APP):An estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, 23 million of them before the age of 15, according to the first-ever analysis on ‘child grooms,’ launched on Friday by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Using data from 82 countries, the in-depth study brings the overall number estimated child marriages to 765 million, UNICEF said.