Abida Perveen, Bakhshi brothers enthrall audience at Sufi Night

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (APP):A living legend Abida Perveen and young musicians group Bakhshi brothers have mesmerized audience here at Islamabad Spring Festival in Sufi musical night at Convention Center.

Bakhshi brothers said that it was wonderful to perform in front of Abida Perveen and winning team of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The event was a part of three-day family gala Spring Festival, arranged by Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in collaboration with Pepsi Cola, Eighteen Marriott, Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

Renowned singer Abida Parveen presented her super hit songs and got big applause from the audience at jam packed Convention Center.

She said the aim of the event was spreading the message of Sufism which believed in no border and religion.

Abida Parveen also mesmerized the audience with her famous rendition “Lal meri pat rakhiyo bhala jhoole laalan” at end of Sufi musical night.

She entered, with the audience standing up as a mark of respect for her, and lit-up the hearts and minds of the crowd.

On the occasion, Bakshi Brothers showed their gripping music features of traditional Sufi, folk and classical songs alongside the use of contemporary instruments in a refreshing style.