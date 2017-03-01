Abid Sher criticises Imran for pursuing divisive approach

MULTAN, Mar 1 (APP): State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali strongly criticised Pakistan Tehrik i Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan accusing him of pursuing a divisive approach saying the

PTI chairman’s statements tantamount to creating divide among the people.

Talking to newsmen at Mepco headquarters here Wednesday, Abid Sher Ali also lamented Imran Khan’s statement regarding the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2) final in Lahore.

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said, “Pashtun people are our brothers and

they live in our hearts. They are our pride.”

He said that terrorists were the enemies of Pakistan and the government was taking serious steps to eliminate extremism and terrorism.

He advised Imran Khan to avoid using such language that could promote hate or create division among the people.

He said that cricket was returning to Pakistan and termed

the holding of PSL 2 final in Lahore as a first step to this

direction. He said that he himself would be in Lahore to watch the match.

He said that there would be no loadshedding on the day of PSL 2

final.

Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said that Imran Khan should arrange

‘Dharna’ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa instead of other areas of the country.

He also criticized other PTI leaders Makhdoom Shah Mahmood

Qureshi and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was fulfilling his

promises of ending loadshedding, and development of the country.

He added that while people of Sindh were facing problems of lack

of basic amenities, it was the federal government led by Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif that restored peace in Karachi, established

network of motorways, introduced green buses project and the two

power plants at port Qasim.

Abid Sher Ali said the PML N would dominate next general elections

in Sindh and rest of the country as well on the basis of its performance.

The State Minister said the government was taking action

against power pilferers without any discrimination. He pointed

out that recently power connections of two MNAs and an MPA were

disconnected over default in Mepco region. Moreover, he added

that electricity connections of a civil judge and president bar

association Dunyapur were also disconnected.

He said that he has also received reports of electricity theft in

DG Khan and has ordered inquiry.

Abid Sher Ali said the government was paying special attention to

upgrading power infrastructure in the country adding that 22 new grid stations were built in Mepco region and load was being bifurcated to

address the complaints of low voltage.

He disclosed that 94 per cent of meter reading was being

done through mobile reading mechanism in Mepco region and it

would be 100 per cent within a month.

He said that 2700 new villages have been energized after

government installed 900km long 11KV transmission line.

Abid Sher Ali said that 8000 10000 megawatt of electricity would

be added to the national grid by March 2018 adding that it is time

for Pakistan to be free from electricity loadshedding. He, however,

added that areas where people would default on electricity bills and

found involved in power pilferage may face load shedding.

He said that 3600 megawatt of electricity would be generated

through RLNG. In the first phase, he explained, 800 megawatt

would be generated at Bhikki, Balloki and Haveli Bahadur Shah in

June, another 1300 Megawatt at Qadirpur (Sahiwal) in May or June.

He added that two coal power units would be set up at Port

Qasim which would generate 1320 MW while 350 MW from nuclear

power plant. He said that Nandipur combined circle would generate

520 MW in April or May.