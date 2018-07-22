Abid Sher among nine contesting elections in NA-108

FAISALABAD, July 22 (APP)::PML-N leader and former state minister for power Abid Sher Ali and PTI’s Farrukh Habib are among nine candidates who are in the run for Constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-8), old NA-84.

According to the Elections Commission spokesman, there are total 434,583 registered voters, including 238,705 males and 195,878 females.

In this constituency, 394 polling stations were set up ,including 197 stations for males, 183 for females and 14 combined stations while 1,081 polling booths, including 598 for males and 483 for females have also been set up.

He said that 394 presiding officers, 2,162 assistant presiding officers and 1,081 polling officers will perform their duty on the election day.

He said that 55 polling stations of this constituency had been declared sensitive where security cameras would also be installed for security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has fielded former State Minister for Power Abid Sher Ali while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) awarded ticket to Farrukh Habib.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) fielded Asghar Ali Qaisar while Shahbaz Ali Gulzar of Tehreek-e-Labbiak Pakistan (TLP), Muhammad Zakaria Syed of Muttahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Pakistan, Rizwan Mahmood of Awami Justice Party, Rana Abu Khabib Rehman of Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Azhar Abbas of Pak Sarzameen Party and independent candidate Muhammad Aslam are also in the field.

Provincial constituencies PP-112 and PP-113 fall under this National Assembly constituency.

In PP-112, as many as 18 candidates are contesting the elections but according to survey the actual contest is between PML-N candidate Mohammad Tahir Pervaiz and Adnan Anwar of PTI.

For PP-113, as many as 16 candidates, including Rana Sanaullah Khan, are contesting the election. According to survey a tough contest is expected between Rana Sanaullah Khan and PTI’s Muhammad Waris Aziz.

The constituency NA-108 mainly comprises of city areas including Clock Tower Chowk, Model Town, Samanabad and Nazimabad and major clans in this constituency include Rehmani and Ansari.

In 2013 elections, PML-N candidate Abid Sher Ali won the old NA-84 seat with 103,176 votes beating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Farrukh Habib who got 42,336 votes.