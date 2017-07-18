Abid asks opposition leaders to reveal sources of income

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Minister of State for Water and Power

Tuesday criticized oppositions and questioned about their leaders’

sources for acquiring multiple properties in Pakistan.

Talking to media persons outside the Supreme Court, he said the

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi should

answer that how much tax he paid from his income.

He said PML-Q’s leader Ch. Shujaat Hussain’s should also

inform the public about his source of income as his father was

belong to a middle class family.

The Awami Muslim League (AML)’s chief had generated properties

worth millions of rupees beyond his source of income, he added.

The minister said the political parties’ leader should reply

about irregularities they had done during their tenures in power.

The decision of supreme court about Panama issue would not base on

unverified documents submitted by JIT with apex court, he observed.