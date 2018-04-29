PESHAWAR, Apr 29 (APP):Abdullah Nawaz , a squash star in the making, came to the limelight soon after winning the coveted title of the Under-11 category of the recently concluded Punjab International Junior Squash Championship, who is now eyeing for more such titles.

The energetic player is someone we should watch out for in the future.

The recently crowned champion does not feel the pressure of his coach Alam Zeb, who himself remained a member of the World Junior Squad that won a gold medal.

Coming from a family of sportspersons, it was his brother Abbas Nawaz, currently playing in the Under-15 category, who introduced Abdullah Nawaz to squash.

“My brother took me to a squash camp when I was a kid. I did not understand what the game of squash was, and how it was played. I was four years old when I started playing squash,” Abdullah Nawaz told APP.

Initially, he said, he did not take the sport seriously but as time went by he became deeply involved, started training and playing tournaments.

Abdullah said though he was coached by ace squash player Alam Zeb, but he did not take things for granted. “Having Abbas by my side is a great plus. Most of the time, he travels with me. Whenever he is free, we play and train together. At the same time we also seek guidance from our elder brother, who always motivates us. I also get valuable tips from Alam Zeb and Sir Falak Naz . All this has helped improve my game.”

Currently training for one of the biggest championships in his career, he said he could easily manage his studies and sports. A grade-5 student, Abdullah Nawaz said his teacher was also very supportive because he had seen his pictures published in newspapers after winning the National Junior Championship in Lahore last month.

“My school fellows also encourage me a lot and share all lessens which I miss while playing tournaments. I manage to make up for the time spent in playing the game and make preparation for exams well in time,” Abdullah Nawaz added.

He said his family’s support was too much important for him. “I have a huge family and most of them are connected to sports. All of them are supportive to me.”

Allah Nawaz said he did not think that he would be achieve what players like Jansher Khan had achieved, but it was his dream to restore the lost glory of squash for Pakistan again. “The people at the helm of affairs related to squash should think positively and support all good budding players instead of sticking to old guns.”

He said purchasing shoes, balls and rackets, and then visiting squash court daily cost too much, but his father was very supportive and made efforts to fulfill his and his brothers’ requirements.

The Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, KP Squash Association and Pakistan Squash Federation should extend both financial and moral support to the players like him, so that they could bring laurels for the country, he added.

Talking about his daily routine, Abdullah said, “I wake up at 5 am, go to school by 7.30 am and return home at 1.30 pm. After having launch, I go to PAF Squash Academy at 2.30 pm, where I practice for three hours. At dusk I return to home and do my school homework.”