Abdul Rehman Khan Kanchu of PML-N wins NA-160 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Abdul Rehman Khan Kanchu has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-160 Lodhran-I by securing 125,740.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf candidate Muhammad Akhtar Khan Kanchu stood second by securing 115,321 votes while Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian candidate Liaqat Ali Khan grabbed third position by getting 15,171 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 80.20 %.