ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Abdul Majeed Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-187 Layyah-I by securing 93,903 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Sardar Bahadur Ahmed Khan stood second by getting 88,225 votes. The third position was grabbed by Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz candidate Sahibzada Faiz Ul Hassan with 64,344 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 63.45%.