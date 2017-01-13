Abduction Rescued Two more abducted Pakistani nationals rescued by Turkish police

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Turkish police authorities have informed

the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that they have recovered two more kidnapped Pakistanis namely Bilal and Farrukh Shahzad in search operations in Avcilarin area.

According to a press release of Foreign Office issued here late Friday

night, the Consul in Istanbul also spoke with the recovered persons. The Embassy in Ankara was in contact with the host government on this issue.

It may be recalled that Turkish authorities had recently rescued six

Pakistani nationals after carrying out a series of operations and cracking down on the perpetrators.

On completion of the legal formalities, these Pakistanis would be

returning home in due course of time.

We once again express our gratitude to the Turkish government and the authorities concerned for their timely action and cooperation in the matter, the foreign office stated.