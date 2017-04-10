ABC automation to benefit all stakeholders across the board: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Computerization and automation of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) would be beneficial to all the stakeholders across the board.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting

and National Heritage, said this while presiding over a consultative

session with the representatives of media bodies and officials of federal and provincial information departments on automation system of ABC here

on Monday.

The regional and local newspapers would also reap benefits of modern technology and new management information system, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that automation was primarily aimed at

ensuring credible and authentic newspapers circulation data, as once the online system was in place it would not only prove benevolent for the

media industry, but would also enhance transparency and good governance.

The minister of state directed the authorities concerned to share management information system with the stakeholders for the test launch

and it was decided that feedback by them would be given due consideration

at the formal launch of the automation system.

It was also decided in the meeting that the stakeholders would come

up with their feedback latest by May 10, 2017 and the next consultative session would be held on May 15, 2017.

The media bodies appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of

Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage in streamlining and facilitating the existing process of Audit Bureau of Circulation and apprised the meeting that they would be holding consultations amongst

their representative bodies and others having a stake in the proposed initiative, before giving final feedback on the subject.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Information, Principal

Information Officer, ABC Director General, senior officials of provincial information departments, and representatives of All Pakistan Newspapers

Society and Council for Pakistan Newspapers Editors.