Abbassi inaugurates Sui Gas project for Paswal village

ABBOTTABAD, May 21(APP): Pakistan Terik-e-Insaf did not deliver the masses except sit-ins while PML-N has fulfilled all of its election promises.

This was stated by Deputy Speaker NA Murtaza Javed Abbassi while addressing a public gathering after inauguration of Sui Gas provision project worth Rs 61.85 million for the Paswal village on Sunday.

He said that due to rational policies of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan once again became a hub of financial activities in the region.

He said in the forthcoming elections masses will cast their votes in favour of PML-N on account of the performance as political opponent did nothing for the people.

The Deputy Speaker disclosed that many gas provision projects for the neglected areas of NA-18 are in progress and will abolish the deprivation of the area.

He said that the people of Pakistan and particularly KP have rejected the politics of sit-ins and PTI has also failed to deliver the masses according to their tall claims of development and change.

Talking about the energy crises in the country, the Deputy Speaker said that federal government is committed to end the energy crisis, and soon many power projects would be completed.

He also criticized the provincial government and said that their MPAs are placing name-plates on the projects of others but masses cannot be humiliated anymore through this poor politics.

Earlier, on the arrival of Deputy Speaker NA Murtaza Javed Abbassi in Paswal, a large number of people from all walks of life including enthusiastic PML-N workers welcomed him and also thanked him for Sui gas provision project in the area.