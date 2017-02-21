Abbasi inaugurates BBH’s new Dermatology, Peads ICU

RAWALPINDI, Feb 21 (APP): Chairman Punjab Sports Board Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday inaugurated two newly-built departments including Dermatology and Peads Emergency ICU in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH).

Speaking on this occasion, he said Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was giving special attention to upgrade educational, health, sports and other basic necessities of life and huge development funds had been allocated for completing ongoing development schemes so far.

He said more than one billion rupees were being spent on completion of projects in the BBH and state of the art health delivery system had been introduced in local teaching hospitals besides provision of latest electro medical equipment including MRI, CT scan, dialysis, lithotripsy, orthopedic and clinical laboratory equipment.

He further said work on Rawalpindi Institute of Urology was underway and would be completed by the end of this year.

Chairman Board of Management of Allied Hospitals Dr Muhammad Aslam, Principal Dr. Muhammad Umar, were also present.