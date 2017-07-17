Abbasi confident of zero gas load-shedding in next winter

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday categorically said that there would

be zero gas load-shedding in the next winter season as supply of the

commodity was increasing gradually.

Addressing a news conference here, he said however, there could be

‘local problem’ of low gas pressure in certain localities, which was being

removed.

He said gas supply to consumers was improving gradually due to

several measures taken by the government, including import of Liquefied

Natural Gas (LNG) and increased number of discoveries during last four

years.

“Hopefully, when the present government will complete its five-

year term, the gas connections will be available for consumers at their desired places.”