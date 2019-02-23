LAHORE, Feb 23 (APP):Master blaster AB de Villiers announced his arrival as he in company of former South African team-mate David Wiese annihilated Multan Sultans in the final five overs for Lahore Qalandars
to clinch a drama-packed HBL PSL match in Sharjah by six wickets on
Friday night.
AB de Villiers on fire as Lahore destroys Multan in HBL PSL
