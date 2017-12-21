Aamir Jan expresses concern over delay in competition of development project

LAHORE, Dec 21 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan expressed grave concern on the delay in the completion of development projects in the provincial metropolis and warned the contractors to complete the remaining work as early as possible.

“Stern action will be taken against them (contactors) if they fail to meet the given dead line regarding completion of sports projects “, he said while presiding over a meeting of the contractors of Lahore Division at National Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Deputy Secretary Planning Tehmina Habib, Assistant Director Planning Malik Nasir, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, DSO Tanvir Shah and all contractors of Lahore Division were also present during the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the under-construction sports projects of Lahore at length. The concerned officials gave a detailed briefing to Secretary Sports about the projects.

Aamir Jan said the undue delay in the completion of these projects will not be tolerated. “The sports culture will get huge boost after the completion of these sports projects”, he added.

He said Sports Board Punjab has provided every facility to contractors to complete these projects quickly. “These projects have great significance in regard to bright future of sports in the province. The status of development schemes is being checked and every possible measure will be taken for the timely completion of these projects,” he asserted.