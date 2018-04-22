Aamir Atlas deems to comeback in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Former Asian Champion Aamir Atlas deems to make a comeback in four months saying he is aiming to win more international titles for the country.

Talking to APP, Aamir who clinched the Asian Squash Championship 2013, urged Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to assign qualified coaches for the national players and at National Squash Academy.

“I have started practicing in Peshawar and I am working on improving my physical fitness,” he said and added he will be back in the game in four months time.

He said there is plentiful of talent in the country but all players need is international exposure. “More squash courts must be established in the country in order to make it easy for a common man’s reach,” he said.