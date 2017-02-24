Aalam is a born devotee of Kashmir movement: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): The Chairman of All Parties
Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani in Indian occupied Kashmir,
has said that senior Hurriyet leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, is a
born devotee of Kashmir movement and he is a person who has been
always at the forefront of the struggle.
According to Kashmir Media Service , Syed Ali Gilani in a
statement in Srinagar while hailing Masarrat Aalam Butt for his
exemplary valour said, his incarceration is political vendetta and
there is no constitutional or moral justification for his
continued detention.
Demanding immediate release of the detained leader, he
maintained that Masarrat Aalam is being kept behind the bars
simply after a media trial.
He said that Masarrat Aalam was arrested in 2015, just few
days after his release and there were no substantiate grounds for
his detention as he had done nothing wrong.
“Masarrat Aalam participated in pro-freedom rallies and
raised voice in favour of Kashmir movement. It was after the
Indian biased media exerted pressure that Mufti Sayeed-led regime
arrested him,” he said, adding that the PDP-BJP regime was making
him a scapegoat for their political gains and to secure their
interests.
“His continued detention is tantamount to violation of human
rights. It is very strange that judicial intuitions are being used
as a tool to fulfill political interests of coalition regime.
Courts are supposed to provide justice, however, they are
endorsing the interests of rulers,” the APHC Chairman said.
He condemned the puppet rulers for following the footsteps
of their masters in Delhi and said that they were incompetent to
take any bold decision.
Syed Ali Gilani appealed to the Amnesty International and
other world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the
unlawful detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt.
Meanwhile, the APHC spokesman in a statement expressed
concern over the arrest of three youth, Yawar Muzafar, Waseem Dar
and Danish Ahmad Dar, by Delhi police.
“Delhi police has a track record of detaining Kashmiri youth
on fictitious grounds. Even pedestrians are arrested and convicted
in fake cases.
No place in India is safe for Kashmiri youth. Hundreds of
youth were arrested and detained for long periods. It is irony
that after snail’s pace court proceedings and spending long time
in detention centers, they are declared innocent,” he said.
