A top UN official to visit North Korea this week

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 4 (APP):The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Jeffrey Feltman, will visit North Korea from Tuesday to Friday to meet with officials to discuss “issues of mutual interest and concern,” a UN spokesman said Monday.

“He will also meet with the United Nations Country Team and members of the diplomatic corps, as well as visit U.N. project sites,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.