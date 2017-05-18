A memorable evening with Ata-UL-Haq Qasmi at Pakistan High Commission London

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): A memorable evening with renowned Pakistani

poet, writer and most celebrated columnist Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi was held at the Pakistan High Commission London last night.

According to Pakistan High Commission, London, a cross-section of

British Pakistani community comprising poets, writers, professionals, business persons, Councillors and media persons attended the evening in large numbers.

On this occasion, a book The Pictorial Legend was also launched.

The book has been compiled by Qamar Riaz in pictorial form and provides glimpses of the life and works of Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi’s versatile personality.

All the important events in Qasmi’s life have been preserved in this pictorial book. Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi presented the book to the High Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi narrated some important

events of his life and interesting observations in his characteristic humorous style and received thunderous applause from the audience. Key message given by him was to adopt optimism about Pakistan and shun negativity.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer and we all need to be united to get maximum economic gains from this opportunity.

On this occasion, the High Commissioner, Syed Ibne Abbas in his remarks

paid rich tributes to Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi for his distinguished services to promote Urdu literature and Pakistani culture around the world. He said the book on Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi is a well deserved tribute to a great human being and felicitated Qamar Riaz on bringing out The Pictorial Legend.

The High Commissioner said that Pakistan’s narrative in the UK is

changing positively and called upon the community to fully participate in the upcoming general elections in the UK and get counted.

He also updated the audience on Pakistan-UK relations and calendar of events planned by the High Commission to celebrate Pakistan’s 70th Independence Anniversary.

Professor Aqeel Danish, and Uzair Ahmed presented poems on Ata-Ul-Haq Qasmi whereas Dr Ali Akbar Mansoor read out a brief paper on his work.