A high-level judicial delegation from Pakistan visiting Turkey

ISLAMABAD, April, 14 (APP): A high-level judicial delegation from

Pakistan is currently on a visit to Turkey (April 12 to 15, 2017) where they had wide-ranging briefings and interaction with senior Turkish officials and counterparts.

According to a message received here Friday, the delegation includes

12 participants and a faculty member of the 58th Shariat Course of the Shariat Academy of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, as well as the Director General and two faculty members of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Lahore.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Sohail Mahmood received the visiting delegation at the Pakistan Embassy, Ankara.

The delegation was briefed on the long-standing, multi-dimensional relationship between Pakistan and Turkey.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood particularly highlighted the intensification

of bilateral cooperation in the political, economic, trade and investment, defence, cultural and educational spheres.

The delegation’s visit is aimed at learning from Turkish experience in

the delivery of justice and sharing experiences on judicial systems of the two countries. The delegation was briefed about the Turkish judicial system at the Justice Academy Ankara.

The delegation later visited the Court of Cessassion and the Ministry

of Justice. President of the Turkish Justice Academy hosted the visiting delegation and exchanged views on a range of issues.