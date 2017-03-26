A daily brisk walk reduces depression,improves sleep

By Seema Mir

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): A daily brisk walk for at least 30

minutes reduces depression,boosts self-esteem and improves sleep.

According to psychiatrists, a daily brisk walk for at least 30

minutes prompts the body to release hormones endorphins which reduce perception of pain and also trigger a positive feeling in the body.

This positive feeling ,they say is good for over all well

being of the body in general and for heart and brain in particular thus endorsing the popular saying that a healthy body has a healthy mind.

Moreover, the medical experts are of the opinion that during

walk inhalation of oxygen highly benefits the body specially brain and heart.

The consumption of oxygen (VO) by the body for regular

functioning of its parts is essential because more the volume of oxygen consumed by the body,the more perfectly its parts work.

It merits a mention here that highly oxidative organs such as the

heart has a high demand for oxygen and therefore, has a relatively high oxygen consumption.

Similarly, the brain consumes about 25 percent of a person’s

oxygen intake.,

It is a proven fact that although physical activity is good for

staying healthy, daily walk or any other sporting activity in the open

space is the best for overall health specially ones heart and brain.

Consultant physician and Chest Specialist Dr. Zaheer Ahmed told

APP that a brisk walk for 30 to 45 minutes daily in a park or along

roadside in the morning was best for staying healthy.

He, however, cautioned that a heart patient should go for a walk

after consultation with his doctor.

Symptoms of heart disease as pointed by Dr. Zaheer were:

-Tiredness after walking a little bit.

-A rapid heart beat after going upstairs.

-Congestion in the chest or chest pain after a brisk walk.

Dr. Zaheer advised that anybody having the above mentioned

symptoms should immediately consult a doctor.

When asked what should be the diet to prevent from heart diseases

he stressed that it should be very simple based on vegetables,fruits and fruit juices.

Dr. Zaheer said too much red meat should not be used; only once a

week or once a month it should be taken. White meat and fish should be preferred.

The use of salt and oil, he said, should be minimal.

Here it is pertinent to quote a study according to which a

French cyclist continued to chase records at the age of 105 by biking 14 around atrack in an hour.Robert Marchand completed 92 laps within an hour

in front of hundreds of fans at the velodrome at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines in france.

Merchand has set multi[ple cycling records in the over over-100s

category,including traveling 16 miles in an hour at the age of 102, and a

new over-105s category to accomodate his new achievement.

According to doctors Merchand’s VO2 maximum oxygen consumption

is the same as a man of half his age who doesn’t do any sports.

Different medical practitioners while talking to APP recommended

daily walk for 30 minutes to make body healthier.

The medical experts observed that people in communities with

abundant green space generally enjoy better health.

Three golden rules to stay away from heart problems as advised

by medical expert were:

-Regular walk

-Simple food (Maximum consumption of fruits and vegetables)

-No heavy diet.