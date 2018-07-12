A cut-throat competition expected in 21 constituencies of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 12 (APP):A cut-throat competition is expected in 21 constituencies of Karachi’s five districts where 346 heavyweights are trying their luck to step in the political battlefield on July 25.

According to Election Commission of Pakistan, around 21,007,186 voters are registered in the city, out of which 4,588,233 are male and 3,518,953 females.

This time, the city had been given one additional seat after the fresh census and delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The number of National Assembly seats have been increased from 20 to 21. Twelve seats have been allocated

in rural areas of Karachi districts while nine seats have been allocated in the urban areas of Karachi metropolitan corporation.

The city had been divided in the five districts including Malir, Korangi, East, South and Central.

Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pak Sarzameen Party, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Muttahida Qamui Movement Pakistan, Mutthida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan, Awami National Party, Grand Democratic Alliance and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have filed their candidates to contest the elections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, Shahbaz Sharif are among the prominent figures who are contesting the election from the city.