A confident China on display throughout the ‘Two Sessions’

BEIJING, (China), March 19 (APP): China’s just-concluded

‘Two Sessions’ meetings have delivered an important message to

the world: China is full of confidence and hope. This sentiment

can be attributed to the country’s achievements in recent years.

The first major achievement is economic growth. China

predicted its economic growth for this year as coming in around

6.5 percent, according to a government work report delivered by

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, a senior fellow at the Chongyang

Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China,

Wang Yiwei said on Sunday.

The goal proved attainable, as the National Bureau of

Statistics revealed on March 14 that the added value of

above-scale enterprises has registered a year-on-year increase

of 6.3 percent from January to February of 2017, up 0.3

percent from December 2016.

He said, over the past several years, China has found a

development path that confirms its national conditions. The

country is confident of its path, philosophy, system and

culture, as was demonstrated throughout the Two Sessions.

China has embarked on a path of stable and consistent

diplomacy featuring clear-cut stances and firm principles.

Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed a guiding principle

of “China has opened its doors and will not close them.”

Xi elaborated on the philosophy during the Two Sessions.

The national confidence is rooted in the CPC Central

Committee’s strong leadership, with Xi as its core.

He said the Two Sessions provided a platform for the

world to see how China’s national policies are made, and

more importantly, to foresee the direction and future of

the country’s development.

Therefore, in some ways, China’s confidence comes not

only from within but also from without — from people around

the world who pay attention to China’s development.

Data indicates that China’s contribution to the global

economy has remained above 30 percent since the 2008

financial crisis, he added.

At present, the country is an important force pushing

forward the world’s economy, despite of its own economic

slowdown and a stubbornly lackluster global economy.

Later this year, China will host a series of meetings

with major world economies to discuss ways of pushing the

global economy in a more open, inclusive, balanced and

beneficial direction.

China is confident that it can avoid the political

and economic consequences caused by the prevalence of

so-called Black Swan events in recent years. A confident

China will boost assurance of global community, create more

certainty around world, he concluded.