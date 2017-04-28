A 15-member parliamentary delegation led by NA Speaker to leave for Kabul

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (APP): A 15-Member Parliamentary Delegation headed by the Speaker, National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will embark on a two-day official visit from April 29, 2017 to Afghanistan.

The delegation during its stay will meet their Afghan counterparts besides Afghan leadership, said a press release here Friday.

In the meetings, the matters related to enhance the cooperation between the two parliaments, besides resumption of dialogue to address the common issues between the two sides would be discussed.

The visit has been given importance and expected it would help both the Governments to resolve the issues through negotiation.

Besides, the Speaker, National Assembly the delegation consists of Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar-UlHaq, Leader of the House in Senate, Federal Ministers, Abdul Qadir Baluch, Akram Khan Durrani, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bazinjo, MNAs, Mehmood Khan Achkzai, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shafqat Mehmood, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Khan Bilour, Aftab Khan Sherpao, SahibzadaTariqullah, G.G. Jamal and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Deputy Speaker, National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi will act as a Speaker during the Speaker’s visit abroad.