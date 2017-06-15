971 new jobs created in Balochistan Budget 2017-18

QUETTA, June 15 (APP): The provincial government has created 7971 new

jobs in Balochistan Budget for fiscal year 2017-18.

The Advisor to Chief Minister on Finance, Sardar Aslam Bezinjo tabled

the budget in the assembly session presided over by Speaker, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani in chair, here on Thursday evening.

Total outlay of Balochistan Budget for fiscal year 2017-18 is Rs 328.

502 billion which include Rs 86.011 billion for development expenditures and Rs 242.491 billion for non-development expenditures. It is a deficit budge with deficit of Rs 52.131 billion.

The Advisor announced that the provincial government has allocated

huge funds for recruitment against 7971 new posts in order to resolve issue of unemployment. “The creation of 7971 new posts in government departments would help in resolving issue of unemployment,” he said.