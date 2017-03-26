937 URLs, 10 websites of POs blocked under NAP

ISLAMABAD, March 26 (APP): Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) have registered 17,562 cases and nabbed 19,289 persons to counter hate speech, extremist literature and misuse of loudspeaker as part of measures adopted under National Action Plan (NAP).

The agencies concerned also sealed 70 shops and confiscated 5,141 equipment.

According to data issued by Ministry of Interior showing implementation status of NAP on Sunday revealed that of the total, 1,335 cases had been registered and 2,465 persons arrested for hate speech and spreading extremist literature. Some 16,267 cases were registered for violating misuse of loudspeaker and 16,824 persons arrested.

The authorities have also blocked 937 Uniform Resource Locators (URLs) and 10 websites of Proscribed Organizations (POs) against abuse of Internet and Social Media.

With regard to steps ensuring against re-emergence of Proscribed Organizations (POs), the data showed that the number of such organizations was 64, three were under-surveillance, 8,309 persons were on 4th Schedule ATA and number of movement restrictions was 2,052.

Similarly, data was being collected by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) with regard to taking steps against Religious Persecution.

Moreover, the data highlighted the steps taken regarding registration and regulation of Madaris (religious seminaries) and revealed that provincial governments had undertaken geo-mapping of Madaris, on the standard parameters, the progress of which included Punjab and Sindh 100 per cent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 75 per cent, Balochistan 60 per cent and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) 85 per cent.

The provincial governments had closed suspected Madaris, including two in Punjab, 2,311 in Sindh, 13 in KP and one in Balochistan.

The data said Karachi Operation had achieved significant success by reduction in crime rates which included 90 per cent decrease in terrorism, 91 per cent decline in target killings, 62 per cent in murders and 48 per cent in robberies. Around 33,378 weapons were also recovered during the on-going operation.

With regard to dismantling communication network of terrorists, the data showed that 98.3 SIMs were blocked while Biometric Verification System (BVS) had been put in place for issuance of new ones.

The data said the Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) was also established and their strength included 500 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,182 in Punjab, 728 in Sindh, 1,000 in Balochistan, 2,200 in KP, 168 in Gilgit and 260 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The data showed that NACTA was also being further strengthened. Total number of 414 convicted terrorists were executed under ATA/PPC.

Eleven Special Trial Courts were notified and 190 cases had been transferred to them.

About steps taken towards reconciliation in Balochistan, the data showed that surrender and reconciliation/rehabilitation of Ferraris was under progress.

About ending sectarian terrorism, it was revealed that 70 incidents of sectarian terrorism were recorded during 2011, 185 in 2012, 127 in 2013, 176 in 2014, 79 in 2015 and 34 during 2016.

With regard to revamping Criminal Justice System, the data showed that it pertains to provincial governments, however, NACTA was preparing a Package of Reforms which would be presented to Federal Government and, if approved, would be circulated to the provinces for adoption.

Listing the other steps about choking of finances of terrorists, the data revealed that total 681 Hawala/Hundi cases were registered of which 201 were under investigation and 345 under trial while 102 accused were convicted and 33 were acquitted. The recovered amount was Rs 886 million and 931 were arrested.

Moreover, the data showed that total 283 Anti-Money-Laundering cases were registered of which 136 were under investigation and 147 under trial. The number of arrests was 414.

Under the Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs), the data revealed that 148 were received from Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), of which 32 were converted into cases, 14 were closed and 102 were under inquiry. A Counter Terrorism Finance Unit was also being established in the provinces while a draft bill – Anti-Money Laundering Act – had been prepared.

The data revealed that strict implementation of ban regarding glorification of terrorists on media was being enforced.

Moreover, with regard to resolving issues of Afghan refugees, the data showed that return date of registered refugees and POR card holders had been fixed December 31, 2017.