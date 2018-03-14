Peshawar Small Chamber delegation meets Minister of State for Finance

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):A delegation of Peshawar Small Chamber, led by Dilawar Ihtisham called on the Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan here on Wednesday.

The delegation requested the Minister that a simple tax return form may be developed for small traders. The delegation proposed that withholding tax on bank withdrawals should be applicable from Rs 500,000.

They also emphasized simplification in audit procedures. These steps, the delegation opined would greatly benefit small traders and provide them due encouragement to expand their businesses.

The Minister said the proposals submitted by the delegation would be given appropriate consideration.

The delegation thanked the Minister for providing them the opportunity to discuss their proposals ahead of the upcoming budget for the general good of small industries in Peshawar.