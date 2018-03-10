PN launches land based anti- ship missile

KARACHI, Mar 10 (APP):Pakistan Navy test fired land based
anti-ship missile as part of a training exercise from the coastal
region.
The missile successfully followed its preplanned
trajectory till accurate target engagement at sea, a press
release of Pakistan Navy (PN) said here on Saturday.
Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat
and senior officers of Pakistan Navy were present on the occasion.
While addressing the audience, the chief guest highlighted
the changing security environment in the India Ocean region and
corresponding challenges for Pakistan Navy. The Vice Chief
conveyed confidence of Chief of the Naval Staff on the relentless
efforts being put in by the officers and men of Pakistan Navy to
defend sea frontiers of our homeland. Pakistan Navy will continue
to support regional peace and security initiatives to meet entire
spectrum of challenges in the maritime domain.
Vice Chief of the Naval Staff lauded the utmost dedication,
unflinching resolve and commendable professional conduct
displayed by all participants especially the crew of missile unit
for making the event a complete success.
