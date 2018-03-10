PN launches land based anti- ship missile

KARACHI, Mar 10 (APP):Pakistan Navy test fired land based

anti-ship missile as part of a training exercise from the coastal

region.

The missile successfully followed its preplanned

trajectory till accurate target engagement at sea, a press

release of Pakistan Navy (PN) said here on Saturday.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat

and senior officers of Pakistan Navy were present on the occasion.

While addressing the audience, the chief guest highlighted

the changing security environment in the India Ocean region and

corresponding challenges for Pakistan Navy. The Vice Chief

conveyed confidence of Chief of the Naval Staff on the relentless

efforts being put in by the officers and men of Pakistan Navy to

defend sea frontiers of our homeland. Pakistan Navy will continue

to support regional peace and security initiatives to meet entire

spectrum of challenges in the maritime domain.

Vice Chief of the Naval Staff lauded the utmost dedication,

unflinching resolve and commendable professional conduct

displayed by all participants especially the crew of missile unit

for making the event a complete success.