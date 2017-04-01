90-year-old Chinese woman survives four days in forest with only six duck eggs

BEIJING (China), April 1 (APP): Before being found and rescued by local

police, a 90-year-old Chinese woman in Chongqing survived in the forest

for four days, equipped with only six duck eggs. The woman, surnamed

Zhang, became disoriented after losing her way home.

According to ‘China Daily’ on Saturday, Zhang lives in Nanbin,

Chongqing municipality in southwestern China. She became lost while returning home from a fair held in a nearby county on March 20.

Her son, Ma Zewu, reported his mother missing on the evening of the

second day of her absence, after finding no trace of the elderly Zhang.

Upon receiving the alert, local police organized a rescue team, but

failed to find Zhang immediately due to heavy rain. After three days,

police used security camera footage to spot Zhang near a factory.

According to Zhang, she lost her way after changing routes to avoid a

vicious dog. Despite spending three nights in the forest, she said the

six duck eggs helped her to make it through.

While Zhang is hardly the first person to survive in the wild when

equipped with food and drink, it is something of a miracle for a

90-year-old to do so for four days, according to Zhang’s doctor.