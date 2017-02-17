9 Pakistanis selected for UK alumni achievements international award

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Around nine Pakistanis have been selected

in the categories of entrepreneurial, professional achievement, and social

impact for a prestigious award celebrating the outstanding achievements of

the UK’s international alumni.

According to a press release here Friday, top alumni have been selected from more than a global total of 1200 applicants, many of whom were nominated by their host UK universities.

The British Council announced the finalists for a prestigious award

celebrating the outstanding achievements of the UK’s international alumni,

with fourteen awards ceremonies taking place this year in Egypt, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey and the USA.

The selected students for Professional Achievement Awards University were including Umar Saif University of Cambridge, Amna Zamir University of Leicester, Usman Qamar University of Manchester Entrepreneurial Awards, Ahmed Daniyal Siddiqui University of Strathclyde, Nousheen Zakaria University of Leeds, University of

Sheffield, Muhammad Sibtain Jiwani Manchester Metropolitan University Social

Impact Awards, Abia Akram University of Warwick, Muhammad Kamran Siddiqui Queen Mary University of London and Moneeza Burney Sheffield Hallam University.

The Study UK Alumni Awards, created by the British Council in

partnership with UK higher education institutions, are intended to recognise

outstanding success in entrepreneurship, professional achievement, and social impact by people who have studied at UK higher education institutions within the last 15 years.

Applications were received from alumni in 14 countries from more than

125 UK universities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

They were then reviewed by judging panels in the applicant’s country of entry, and their respective university.

Bryony Inge, Alumni Campaign Manager at the British Council said

“It is inspiring to hear how alumni are using their UK education experience to make a positive difference to their professions, communities and countries around the world.

“We had more than a thousand excellent nominations and selecting the

finalists was difficult: they are a representation of so many outstanding

alumni doing amazing things, and they all deserve to be celebrated. These

alumni are a credit to their universities and will serve as an inspiration to the next generation of international students.”

Rosemary Hilhorst, Director of British Council Pakistan added “I am

delighted that Pakistan is hosting the Alumni Awards for the second

consecutive year’.

The award is all about honouring the success of individuals whose

achievements here in Pakistan have been, in some measure, influenced by

their experience of studying at a UK university. We celebrate with them

and congratulate them not only on their impressive professional successes

but in their capacity as ‘ambassadors’ for UK higher education.”

Legendary shoe designer and UK alumnus Professor Jimmy Choo, OBE, is

Global Ambassador of the Alumni Awards.

He said, “I am delighted to support the Alumni Awards 2017 as Global

Ambassador. Studying in the UK was an experience that changed my life and

contributed to my success today.

It is an honour to be supporting today’s recent outstanding UK

university alumni by sharing their success stories and positive impact

on the world.”