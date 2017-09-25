8th SGA tournament concluded

KARACHI, Sept 25 (APP): The 8th Sindh Golf Association (SGA) tournament

concluded at the well manicured course of Defence Authority Country

and Golf Club here with Zunair Khan emerging as the winner.

Administrator DHA Karachi, Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest

at the prize distribution ceremony, said a statement on Monday.

He said it was encouraging that SGA was playing a vibrant role for

promoting golf in Sindh in particular and in the country in general.

He commended DHA Golf Club for organising a spectacular golf

tournament with flawless proficiency. He said that golfing was a lively

activity which helped to promote healthy and positive trends in the

society.

He added that holding of such mega tournaments would go a long way

in promoting golf in the country.

More than 240 golfers from across the country including top

national professionals of golf circuit participated in the tournament.

Zunair Khan won the 8th SGA NET Golf Championship 2017. The chief

guest distributed trophies and prizes among the winners of different

categories at the end of the tournament.