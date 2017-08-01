8th round of Pak-Thailand FTA talks from Aug 21

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP): Eighth round of talks between

Pakistan and Thailand will be held here from August 21 to

23 to reach a final decision on Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Both sides had exchanged the offer lists of items for free

trade, including automobile and textile sectors for removing

the reservations of both sectors, a senior official of Ministry of

Commerce told APP here Tuesday.

During the 8th round, he said, talks would be held on the text

of agreement, tariff reduction modalities, request lists from

both side and offer lists.

The FTA would be signed on September 25, for enhancing the

bilateral trade between two countries.

The official said Thailand had comparative advantage in

around 1000 commodities, chiefly electrical and electronic

appliances, machinery and components and automobiles and parts.

He added that similarly Pakistan had relative advantages in

some 684 commodities including cotton yarn and woven textiles, ready

made garments, leather products, surgical instruments and sports

goods.

Talking about the FTA with China, the official said

negotiations on Phase-II of the FTA with China would be held from

September 13 to 14 in China headed by Secretary Commerce Younas

Dhaga.

He, however, added that Pakistan was desirous to have duty

relaxation on 45 products before launching the phase-II.

“We demanded unilateral relaxation on 45 different product for

coming three years before signing Phase-II of FTA.” the official

said.

Replying to question,he said that Pakistan wanted relaxation

on these products to protect the local market and ensure

competitiveness.