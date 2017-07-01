8th National Book Festival wins applaud at Intl’level

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP): The 8th National Book Festival organized by

National Book Foundation under the auspices of National History and Literary Heritage Division has been applauded not only by the people and book lovers in the country but also people in United States, Australia, United Kingdom and other foreign countries.

In their telephonic message, the literary figures and intellectuals

from these foreign countries have congratulated the Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui and Managing Director NBF Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed for successful holding of book festival.

As many as 300,000 people attended the book festival this year and

purchased books of more than Rs. 1,75,00,000 (17.5 million). It is to mention that such book festivals and exhibitions remain continue throughout the year in other cities of the country at NBF centers.

Due to such events, the slogans of `Peace Revolution through Books’

and `Our Dream to Have Book in Each Hand’ are becoming popular and promoting the book reading habit as envisioned in the objectives of NBF.