8th JCC on CPEC to meet on December 20 in Beijing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):The 8th meeting of Joint Coordination Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will be held from December 20 in Beijing.

This was informed in a meeting of newly formed Cabinet Committee on CPEC held here Friday under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Reform, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Cabinet Committee and secretaries of the federal ministries.