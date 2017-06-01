8th ICMS month long Summer Training & Coaching Camp begins

PESHAWAR, June 1 (APP): The 8th edition of the ICMS month long Summer Training and Coaching Camp and Summer Boys and Girls League Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and former World Champion

Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Annual Summer Training and Coaching Camp hi hitting a short.

A total of 21 girls in the age of Under-10, Under-12 and Under-15 and 85 boys in different age groups comprising Under-8, Under-9, Under-10, Under-11, Under-12 and Under-13 are taking part. The Summer Training and Coaching Camp was divided in two different phases with first all the participating players would be imparted training and coaching under the qualified coaches and in the last leg Summer Boys and Girls Squash League Championship will be held wherein League matches will be organized.

Addressing the gathering former World Championship Qamar Zaman, who is also President KP Squash Association said the association with the collaboration of ICMS is organizing month long summer training and coaching camp of squash so that to give ample opportunities to the young aspirants of squash to come and in the game.

The Camp, he said, at one hand provide due opportunities to the upcoming kids to join squash and other hands give much needed competitive exposures to the players associated with the game. He said a total of 106 players including 21 girls are taking part in the Summer Training and Coaching Camp.

Qamar Zaman disclosed that in the first phase Summer Training and

Coaching Camp would be organized under the qualified PAF coaches comprising Maqsood Hanif, Gulab Sher, Kamran , Nazir Khan and Riaz Khan while in the second phase league matches will be organized wherein first top six categories in each of the age group would be provided cash prizes and certificates.

He said the training and coach camp under qualified coaches is give

positive result. He also lauded Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Air Marshal Shahid Alvi for visiting Peshawar and discussed in detail various steps that have been taken for the promotion of squash in the country.

He said Air Marshal Shahid Alvi himself talked with the boys and girls

during training sessions and assured that all those working hard would be supported by Pakistan Squash Federation and even send to abroad for getting international exposure.

He also lauded Director ICMS for extending a helping hand in holding the training and coaching camp annually besides holding league matches and distribution of cash incentives to the boys and girls among those secured positions in their respective age group.

He said it would be ensured that each and every squash player would play squash for five-hour so that they could be able to compete with the players at international level.

He said our players are lacking tough training as without tough training

one cannot even think of reaching in the top 100 today. The competitions are becoming tougher so the boys and girls should have work hard to keep up their international ranking high.