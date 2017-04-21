8th death anniversary of Iqbal Bano observed

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): The 8th death anniversary of famous classical singer, Iqbal Bano, was observed here on Friday.

Iqbal Bano earned world fame in singing ghazals, classical songs and thumri during her career as singer.

She was born in Dehli in 1935. She learned music and singing from

Ustad Chand Khan. She started her career from Radio Pakistan

in 1950. She had command over Urdu, Punjabi and Persion languages.