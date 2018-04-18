8th death anniversary of Iqbal Bano on 21st

LAHORE, Apr 18 (APP):The 8th death anniversary of famous singer Iqbal Bano will be observed on April 21.

Iqbal Bano earned the world fame as a singer due to her Ghazals, classical songs and Thumri.

She earned music and singing from Ustad Chaand Khan.

She was born in Dehli in 1935 and later shifted to Pakistan after the partition.

Iqbal Bano started her career from the Radio Pakistan Lahore in 1950.

She sang scores of melodius songs and Ghazals for Pakistani films as her song “Payal mein gheet hain chamm chamm kai, tu lakh chele re gouri thum thum kai” was still alive in people.

Iqbal Bano died on April 21,2009 after a brief illness at 74.