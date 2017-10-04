8th cricket of SBP cricket academy at Lahore college for Women

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP)- Sports Board Punjab’s eighth cricket coaching
academy will be inaugurated here tomorrow, Thursday at Lahore College for Women University.
Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada, Director General Sports
Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghuman and Head of Cricket Coaching Academies Sports Board Punjab Zaheer Abbas will open the Sports Board Punjab’s eighth and women’s third cricket academy at 12.00pm.
Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada will address the opening
ceremony while Zaheer Abbas will brief the salient features of the academy.
It may be recalled here that seven cricket academies (five for boys and
two for girls) have already been established in several cities of the province as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.
