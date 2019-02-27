878 km HVDC Transmission Line Project achieves financial close: Omar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Minister for Power Division, Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said that the first-ever 878 kilometers (kms) long High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Line Project of Pakistan from Matiari to Lahore has achieved financial close.

The minister was speaking at a signing ceremony held at the Power Division where the documents were signed by Shah Jahan Mirza, Managing Director, PPIB and Wang Bo, Chief Executive Officer of the company, with senior officers from PPIB and the Power Division were also present at the occasion, said a news release issued here.